Unnao rape victim on ventilator support

The condition of the Unnao rape victim, who had sustained serious injuries in Sunday's alleged ''road accident'', continued to be ''very critical''.

''She is in the ICU and is on ventilator support,'' a doctor at the KGMU Hospital here said.

He said that the victim had sustained serious injuries on her chest and head and had multiple fractures. Her blood pressure too was not stable, the doctor added.

The family of the victim, as well as the opposition leaders, have demanded that she be shifted to some super speciality centre immediately.