UP Assembly adjourned briefly amid Opposition uproar

The opening day of the Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature got off to a stormy start, with the opposition forcing adjournment of the Assembly minutes after it met for the day on Tuesday.

Opposition members created an uproar over various issues including the law and order situation in the state and the ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

The Chair adjourned proceedings of the lower house for 15 minutes.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party members sat on a dharna in the assembly premises against the "anti-people policies" of the BJP government.