UP assembly adjourns sine die after Oppn protests

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die on Thursday amid uproar by opposition members on law and order in the state and other issues.

As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members created noisy scenes over various issues leading to the adjournment of the proceedings for a brief period.

When the House reassembled, opposition members resumed their protest.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna then said that since the opposition members were not interested in the peaceful conduct of the proceedings, it would be better to have the House adjourned sine die.

Speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit then took the mood of the House and with a majority of the members supporting the resolution, adjourned the proceedings sine die.

The state Assembly was likely to be adjourned sine die on Friday.