UP cops form SIT to probe killing of Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf

Atiq and Ashraf were gunned down in Prayagraj late Saturday night by three men posing as journalists

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  Apr 17 2023, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 13:28 ist
In order to ensure qualitative investigation and time-bound action, a three-member team of supervisors has also been formed. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Police has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, a senior official said on Monday.

Citing a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police R K Vishwakarma, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the SIT was formed on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj.

Also Read | Appalling state of affairs in Prayagraj

In order to ensure qualitative investigation and time-bound action, a three-member team of supervisors has also been formed.

This team is headed by the additional director general of police of Prayagraj. The other two members are the commissioner of police of Prayagraj and the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow, the statement said.

Atiq and Ashraf, who were arrested in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal in February this year, were gunned down in Prayagraj late Saturday night by three men posing as journalists while the siblings were being taken to a hospital under police escort.

