UP govt suspends official on allegations of burying alive 50 cows, other cattle

UP official suspended for allegedly burying alive cows

Rajkaran Kabir, the BJP MLA from Naraini constituency, had alleged that 50 cows and other cattle from the gaushala were buried alive

PTI
PTI, Banda ,
  • Dec 09 2021, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 16:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended an official in connection with the alleged burying alive of 50 cows and other cattle from a 'gaushala' in Naraini here.

The action against Amar Bahadur, the executive officer of Naraini Nagar Panchayat was taken on Wednesday night after chief development officer Ved Prakash Maurya, who was asked to investigate the case, submitted his report to the district magistrate.

Rajkaran Kabir, the BJP MLA from Naraini constituency, who had alleged that 50 cows and other cattle from the gaushala were buried alive in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, said the probe report was "misleading".

He said the executive officer was made a scapegoat and alleged the involvement of the sub-divisional magistrate.

Banda District Magistrate Anurag Patel had earlier said 134 cows and other cattle were taken from the temporary gaushala in Naraini and shifted to four other temporary gaushalas on Saturday.

On Monday, a report of these animals being buried alive in the forest of Madhya Pradesh was published in a newspaper.

