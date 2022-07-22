UP man tests positive for swine flu

IANS
IANS, Fatehpur,
  • Jul 22 2022, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 10:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A resident of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for swine flu.

The man, identified as Rambabu, was admitted to Kanpur's Regency hospital on Thursday. He was suffering from fever, cold, cough and back pain for about 10 days.

Kanpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Alok Ranjan sent a report to the Fatehpur administration and suggested isolating Rambabu's family.

Ranjan requested everyone to wear masks and avoid going to crowded places. He added that the situation is under control.

The number of pigs, which were found dead in Uttar Pradesh, has increased, sources said. The veterinary officer of the Kanpur municipal corporation has sent a sample of the dead pig's excreta to the Bhopal laboratory for examination.

At the initial stage, these pigs were suspected of having African swine fever. To confirm this, the viscera of five dead pigs was sent for examination.

The veterinary officer also constituted a four-member committee to prepare a report and check the samples of suspected pigs.

