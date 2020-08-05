UP minister Brajesh Pathak tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
  • Aug 05 2020, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 11:41 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, and asked people who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested as per norms.

"After symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested on advice of doctors. I tested positive for Covid-19. Those who came in contact with me in past few days are requested to follow government guidelines and quarantine themselves and get themselves tested," Law minister Pathak said in a tweet.

Till Tuesday, Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 1 lakh-mark while the death toll climbed to 1,817.

UP minister Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

There are 41,222 active coronavirus cases in the state and 57,271 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad had said.

The state's infection tally stands at 1,00,310, he had said. 

     

COVID-19
Coronavirus
BJP
Uttar Pradesh

