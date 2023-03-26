UP police reaches Ahmedabad to bring Atiq to Prayagraj

UP police reaches Ahmedabad to bring Atiq to Prayagraj

Atiq will be brought back to Uttar Pradesh in a police van and another escort van will accompany him during the 1,275 km road journey

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Mar 26 2023, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 14:10 ist
Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. Credit: PTI Photo

A team of Uttar Pradesh police has reached the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad to bring mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad to Prayagraj.

Atiq, who is lodged in Sabarmati jail, is being brought back to Prayagraj in connection with an old kidnapping case of Umesh Pal in which he is the main accused.

Sources said that the 15-member police team has reached Ahmedabad with relevant court documents needed to bring Atiq to Prayagraj.

Read | Atiq Ahmed should be killed in police encounter, says former BJP MP Harinarayan Rajbhar

Atiq will be brought back to Uttar Pradesh in a police van and another escort van will accompany him during the 1,275 km road journey.

He is expected to leave Ahmedabad later, on Sunday evening, and will take around 24 hours to reach the destination.

His supporters are apprehensive of his security during the transfer from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj since some BJP leaders, including BJP MP from Kannauj Subrat Pathak, have already said that they would not be surprised if Atiq's car overturns.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Atiq Ahmed

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Democracy in Danger' indeed

DH Toon | 'Democracy in Danger' indeed

Knockout kebabs

Knockout kebabs

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

 