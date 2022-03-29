UP portfolio distribution shows Yogi's rising stature within BJP

The distribution of portfolios among the new Uttar Pradesh ministers not only bears the stamp of chief minister Yogi Adityanath's authority but also shows his rising stature within the BJP following the saffron party's massive victory under his leadership in the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state.

The formation of the new cabinet has also triggered resentment within the saffron party as several senior leaders, who registered massive wins in the polls, were left out while less experienced MLAs found place in the cabinet.

The portfolios, which were announced on Monday night, saw many newcomers, including turncoats, who were considered to be close to Adityanath, getting plum departments while several senior leaders and oldtimers found their wings clipped with allotment of less important departments.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh portfolio distribution: Yogi's way on the highway

Notable among those, who found their wings clipped, also included deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who held the all important PWD department in the previous Adityanath government but was allotted lesser important rural development department. Maurya, who was a member of the UP Legislative Council, had lost the Assembly poll from Sirathu seat to Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel.

"Keshav Prasad Maurya is a senior OBC leader...his inclusion in the ministry despite the defeat signals his importance...as far as allocation of portfolios are concerned....it is CM's prerogative.....no department is less or more important," remarked a senior UP BJP leader when queried in this regard.

Former Gujarat cadre bureaucrat A.K.Sharma, who was considered to be close to prime minister Narendra Modi and was appointed vice-president of the state unit of the party last year, was given urban development department though he was tipped to be included as a deputy CM.

Former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya, who expected an important portfolio, was allotted child development and women welfare. Senior party leader Nand Gopal Nandi, who held the civil aviation department under Adityanath in the previous government, was allotted less important export promotion department.

Sources in the BJP said that several senior leaders were ignored in the formation of the cabinet. The supporters of Siddharth Nath Singh, a senior BJP leader, who was a cabinet minister in the previous government and also the spokesman of the government, have launched a campaign on social media seeking his inclusion in the ministry.

"Those, who are in the good books of Adityanath, have been rewarded with ministerial berths and plum departments," said a BJP leader close to Singh. He cited the example of former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who had joined the BJP last year, and was given the all important PWD department.

The state BJP leaders, however, conceded that Adityanath had his way in the formation of ministry as well as allocation of portfolios. "We may see a more assertive Adityanath in his second term..the UP victory has made him number two leader in the party at the national level," another senior party leader remarked...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: