UP seeks ban on PFI for anti-CAA violence

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Dec 31 2019, 16:49pm ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2019, 16:49pm ist
Representative image. (PTI photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Police has sought a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), days after its complicity was suspected in the recent statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.

UP DGP OP Singh said on Tuesday that they had written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a ban on the PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence in the state capital during anti-CAA protests.

"We have written to the Union Home Ministry, recommending that the PFI should be banned," the DGP told reporters here.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Citizenship Act
Comments (+)
 