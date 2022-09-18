UP's law and order situation an example for the country and world: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday praised the law and order situation in the state, saying that it has set an example for the country, and even the world.

The BJP leader was addressing a function after flagging off modern prison vans for 56 districts under the Police Modernisation Scheme here.

"The law and order of Uttar Pradesh is being seen as an example for the country and the world," he said.

People often discuss the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh as an example of the state where riots, anarchy and hooliganism were considered to be at their peak before 2017 but now the rule of law has been established there, the chief minister said.

Taking a jibe at the previous governments, Adityanath said earlier the police used to run and criminals used to flee.

The Chief Minister said, "Modern Prison Van is a part of the series that we started with the process of police modernisation for better law and order in the country's largest state."

He said earlier the prisoners were taken to the jail by old vehicles which lacked technology and due to this, the prisoners would either run away or criminal gangs used to attack and free them.

But these new prison vans are equipped with technology to ensure the safety of police personnel while transporting the prisoner from jail to court and from court to jail, Adityanath said.

"Be it the transparent process of police recruitment, or training them to make them professionally efficient, all effective steps have been taken to ensure law and order in the state," the CM added.