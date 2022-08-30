UP: 21-yr-old slits woman's throat for refusing to talk

Uttar Pradesh: 21-year-old slits woman's throat for refusing to talk, arrested

Accused Raj Kumar Gautam wanted to talk to the 20-year-old woman who lived in his neighbourhood in Surwaya town

PTI
PTI, Bhadohi, UP,
  Aug 30 2022, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 16:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 21-year-old youth slit a young woman’s throat after she refused to talk to him, but she was saved due to timely treatment, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested and booked for attempt to murder, they said.

Accused Raj Kumar Gautam wanted to talk to the 20-year-old woman who lived in his neighbourhood in Surwaya town, but she had refused to do so and had also blocked his number, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Dr Anil Kumar said.

Also Read — Woman’s killing: Prohibitory order clamped in Jharkhand’s Dumka sub-division

On Monday evening, when she was buying vegetables, Gautam arrived at the market and sought to know why she did not talk to him. He then pulled out a sharp-edged weapon, nd slit her throat and fled from the scene, the SP said.

The woman began bleeding profusely and was rushed to a primary health centre nearby. She was referred to the trauma centre in Varanasi later.

The SP said she was in a critical condition last night but was out of danger on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh
Crimes against women
India News
Crime

