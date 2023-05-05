Uttar Pradesh: 4 children drown after falling into pit filled with rainwater in Amroha

Four children of brick kiln workers drowned on Friday after they fell into a pit filled with rainwater in a village in Gajraula here, police said.
The incident took place when the children were playing near a slum in Nauner village and accidentally fell into one of the many pits that were dug recently by the owner of the kiln, they added.
Their parents, who are daily wage labourers, were working at the kiln nearby when the incident happened.
When they heard the noise, they rushed to the pit and pulled the children out. The four children were rushed to a hospital, where all of them were declared brought dead, police said.
The victims were Saurabh, 8, Ajit, 7, Sonali, 7, and Neha, 7, police said. Their bodies were sent for post mortem.
According to the local people, around 25 families from Bihar live in shanties and work at a brick kiln owned by one Rajab Ali, who had recently dug pits near the slum using an excavator.
