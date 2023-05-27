Uttar Pradesh: Four of family killed as car hits bike

Four members of a family were killed on Saturday morning when their motorcycle was hit by a car here on Saturday morning, police said.
The family members, who were seriously injured in the collision between the speeding car and the motorcycle near Shivdayal Ganj of Prithviganj town, were taken to the medical college for treatment where doctors declared two of them, identified as Manoj Singh (39), resident of Sangipur Pratapgarh and his son Shivam (8), dead, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra.
Seema (34), wife of Manoj Singh, and their daughter Sapna (10) were injured in the crash. They were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj but they succumbed to injuries, he said.
The car was impounded and its driver taken into custody. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.
