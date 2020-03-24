Uttar Pradesh goernment issues orders on not stopping vehicles carrying essential commodities

In a bid to prevent shortage of essential commodities in the locked down districts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued directives on not stopping the vehicles carrying these items.

"Some restrictions have been imposed because of the lockdown in some districts on movement of vehicles and trucks carrying goods have been stopped. This could lead to shortage of essential commodities,” the directives issued by Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

In a letter sent to all divisional commissioners, police commissioners of Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar, district magistrates, senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs), the official said trucks carrying essential commodities should not be stopped on the national highways and expressways, and it should be ensured that they do not face any problems because of the lockdown.

Vehicles supplying water, material used for making hand sanitizers, medicines among others should not be stopped, he said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Awasthi also directed the officials concerned to issue passes to the employees of Railways, Posts and Telegraph departments among others, as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India, to reach their places of work.

The directives come amidst complaints and fears that local shopkeepers could face shortage of commodities.

There were also reports that vehicles carrying goods were being stopped from entering the locked down districts because of which the distributers were not able to supply them to shopkeepers.