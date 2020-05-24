Uttar Pradesh in grip of blistering heat, Allahabad hottest at 46.3 degrees Celsius

Blistering heat gripped the Uttar Pradesh capital on Sunday as the mercury soared to 43 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, according to the meteorological department.

Allahabad was the hottest place in the state with a high of 46.3 degree Celsius, five notches above the normal, followed by Agra 46 degrees Celsius, Jhansi 45.7 degrees Celsius, Banda 45.6 degrees Celsius, Orai 45.5 degree Celsius and Kanpur 45 degrees Celsius.

Aligarh registered a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Varanasi at 44 degrees Celsius, Etawah 43.8 degrees Celsius, and Sultanpur 43.1 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather in the state warned of heatwave at isolated places over the next few days.