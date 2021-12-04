Uttar Pradesh man gets 10 years' jail for raping 15-year-old niece

UP man gets 10 years' jail for raping 15-year-old niece

The man had abducted his niece from a village under Charthwal Police Station on April 21, 2017

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Dec 04 2021, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 18:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A Special POCSO Court has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old niece, court officials said here on Saturday.

Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on the accused, Jitendra, convicting him under section 363, 366 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to special POCSO lawyers Dinesh Sharma and Manmohan Verma, Jitendra had abducted his niece from a village under Charthwal Police Station on April 21, 2017.

He raped the girl keeping her captive in Meerut, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Agra, they said.

