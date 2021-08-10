Vandana now an ambassador of 'Beti Bachao' campaign

Vandana Katariya now a brand ambassador of 'Beti Bachao' campaign

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 10 2021, 01:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 01:55 ist
India's Vandana Katariya. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian hockey star Vandana Katariya on Sunday was named the brand ambassador of the Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme for Haridwar district, according to a report by The Times of India.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh on Friday to Indian women's hockey team member Vandana Katariya for her performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

"We are proud that Uttarakhand's daughter Vandana Katariya made an unforgettable contribution to India's great performance in women's hockey at the Tokyo Olympics. In recognition of this, she would be given a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh," Dhami said.

An attractive new sports policy will soon be introduced in the state that will help nourish budding talent in different games, he added.

