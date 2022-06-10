Video of Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar sitting on car roof sparks row

An undated video showing Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar sitting on the sunroof of a moving car and purportedly putting his security men also at risk has triggered a controversy.

The opposition Akali Dal and the Congress slammed the minister for flouting traffic rules and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann what action he planned against the minister.

The 28-second-long video shows the minister's security men leaning out of the window and two gypsies of the Punjab Police escorting his vehicle. A Punjabi song plays in the background throughout.

Bhullar, however, sought to play down the issue saying the video is two months old.

Dear @BhagwantMann will you take action against your minister for violating Section 184 of MV Act for his foolish act & endangering d lives of his security personnel? Minister is also traveling in AF number without even Temp No another violation!Video is 3 month old is no excuse! pic.twitter.com/wxrCoZxmqJ — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) June 10, 2022

Refuting his claim, Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira tweeted, "Tpt Minister is lying video is 3 months old how could he have 2 Gypsy escorts and 10 gunmen as Aap candidate? "Ek chori utton seena jori"

"Is this how @Arvind Kejriwal and @Bhagwant Mann intend to end Vip culture? Do Aam Aadmi's behave like this? this is gross violation of MV Act Sec 841," Khaira, also a sitting MLA, said in the tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljeet Singh Cheema took a jibe at Bhullar and described him "Udta Mantri".

He sought to know how the transport minister, who is himself seen violating traffic rules, could preach to the public to follow them.

He asked the chief minister what action he had planned against Bhullar.

The Punjab Lok Congress, founded by former chief minister Amarinder Singh, said on Twitter, "@AAPPunjab's Transport Minister openly flouting rules and regulations and taking them literally for a ride is a testament to the current govt's attitude and seriousness towards Pb's law and order.

"How can they ask citizens to follow rules when the minister himself is flouting these?" it asked.