Vote to make Delhi clean, beautiful city says CM Kejriwal, urges people to vote in MCD polls

Over 1.45 crore voters in Delhi are eligible to vote in the polls for which more than 13,000 polling booths have been set up across the city

  • Dec 04 2022, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 16:01 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people in the city to exercise their franchise for setting up an honest and performing establishment in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The MCD polls for 250 wards in the national capital started at 8 AM.

"Today is voting for making a neat and clean and beautiful Delhi, voting for forming a corruption-free government (establishment) at the municipal corporation.I appeal all the Delhi citizens to do go for voting to form an honest and performing government at the MCD," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Over 1.45 crore voters in Delhi are eligible to vote in the polls for which more than 13,000 polling booths have been set up across the city.

Voting will conclude at 5:30 pm. 

