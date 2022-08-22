J&K: All-party meet on to discuss voting for non-locals

Voting rights to non-locals: All-party meeting under way at Farooq Abdullah's residence

In a significant development, Shiv Sena J&K president, Manish Sahni also attended the all-party meeting at Dr. Abdullah's residence

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Aug 22 2022, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 14:01 ist

An all-party meeting called by former chief minister and National Conference (NC) president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah started here on Monday to discuss the ramifications of giving voting rights to non-locals.

The meeting started at the high security Gupkar road residence of Dr. Abdullah.

Those attending the meeting include PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Yusuf Tarigami of CPI-M, Vikar Rasool Wani, president of J&K unit of Congress party, senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla, Muzafar Ahmad Shah of Awami NC and other senior leaders of the NC and the PDP.

In a significant development, Shiv Sena J&K president, Manish Sahni also attended the all-party meeting at Dr. Abdullah's residence.

Manish Sahni belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray group of the Shiv Sena.

