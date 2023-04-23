Wrestlers begin protest against WFI chief again

'We are getting threats': Bajrang, Sakshi, other wrestlers protest against WFI chief again

Sources close to the wrestlers told IANS that the grapplers felt 'cheated' and could resume their protest till Brij Bhushan is sacked

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 17:02 ist
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The country's top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat along with other grapplers have reached Jantar Mantar to protest against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh yet again.

A protesting wrestler told IANS that as many as seven women grapplers including a minor have tried to lodge a complaint at Parliament street thana but "the police officers refused to file an FIR".

"We are getting threats from several quarters and after waiting for more than two months, we tried to file a complaint at thana but police officers shooed us away. We don't know what is happening here. We will start our protest again and sitl on dharna at Jantar mantar till our demands are met," wrestler said.

IANS had last month stated that the protesting wrestlers, can re-start their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sources close to the wrestlers told IANS, that the grapplers felt "cheated" and could resume their protest till Brij Bhushan is sacked.

Notably, an Oversight Committee under the chairmanship of legendary boxer MC Mary Kom is still looking allegations levelled by the wrestlers against WFI, its president and coaching staff of mental and sexual harassment, earlier this year.

The Committee is also looking after day-to-day functioning of the federation as Brij Bhushan was asked by the Sports Ministry to not interfere.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

WFI
protest
Bajrang Punia
Sakshi Malik
India News
Jantar Mantar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Art from above

Art from above

The wild cast of Bori

The wild cast of Bori

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

India's ultra movement

India's ultra movement

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

 