What was the need for a new Parliament building?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday. As the significant event approaches, it is worth examining the reasons behind the construction of the new Parliament building, particularly considering the controversies surrounding it.

The government previously informed the Parliament that the current building was showing signs of distress and overutilisation, which necessitated the construction of the new building.

Below are the key reasons for the need of the new building:

Distressed infrastructure: The existing building has faced various issues with services such as water supply lines, sewer lines, air conditioning, fire-fighting systems, CCTV, and audio-video systems. These additional installations were not part of the original plan, leading to seepages and overall damage to the building's appearance.

Fire safety concerns: The current building does not meet the latest fire safety standards. The installation of numerous new electric cables poses a potential fire hazard.

Obsolete communication structures: The old Parliament House has outdated communication infrastructure and technology. The acoustics in all the halls need an upgrade.

Safety concerns: There have also been concerns about the structural safety of the building. It was constructed when Delhi was classified as Seismic Zone-II, but it now falls under Seismic Zone-IV, which poses a higher risk during earthquakes.

Inadequate workspace for employees: The demand for workspaces has increased over time, leading to the conversion of inner service corridors into offices. Consequently, the quality of workspaces has suffered, resulting in narrow and cramped areas.

Narrow seating space for MPs: The present building was not originally designed to accommodate a bicameral legislature, as stated on the official website. The seating arrangements are cramped, with the Central Hall having a seating capacity of only 440 persons, which can be problematic during Joint Sessions. The limited space for movement can also pose security risks.