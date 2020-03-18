Wife, son of coronavirus victim in Mumbai stable

Wife, son of COVID-19 victim in Mumbai stable

The wife and son of the 63-year-old COVID-19 positive person, who died of multiple complications in Mumbai, are stable.

The mother-son duo are in the isolation ward of the Kasturba Hospital.

On Tuesday, the Ghatkopar-based senior citizen, who had a history of travel to Dubai -  and initially hid details of his foreign trip - passed away.

Under stringent protocol, his last rites were performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium. His close relatives claimed the body.

The victim's wife and son were allowed to see the body that was concealed in a glass box.

As of now there are 41 COVID-19 positive patients in Maharashtra of which one is critical. More than 1,000 people in the Mumbai metropolitan region are in home-quarantine.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the Central Railway and Western Railway cancelled inter-city trains including between Mumbai and Pune, the two worst-affected cities.  

