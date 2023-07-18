Won't let OTT platforms demean Indian culture: Thakur

Will not allow OTT platforms to demean Indian culture, society in name of creative freedom: Anurag Thakur

They said the minister also asked OTT players not to use their platforms as a tool of vicious propaganda and ideological biases.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 18 2023, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 21:43 ist
Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday told OTT players that the government will not allow demeaning of Indian culture and society in the name of creative freedom.

Thakur said this during a meeting with representatives of OTT platforms here, persons attending the meeting said.

They said the minister also asked OTT players not to use their platforms as a tool of vicious propaganda and ideological biases.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Anurag Thakur
OTT
India News
Indian culture

Related videos

What's Brewing

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

 