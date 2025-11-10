<p>Mumbai: The controversial Pune land deal involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar may have been cancelled, however, the latter company may have to pay Rs 42 crore for cancellation. </p><p>Amadea Enterprises LLP, co-owned by Parth Pawar and his cousin Digvijay Patil, will have to pay double stamp duty to cancel the sale deed of the disputed 40-acre land located in Mundhwa area adjacent to the Koregaon Park area of Pune. </p><p>According to the Department of Registration and Stamps, Amadea Enterprises had earlier claimed a 7% stamp duty exemption, equivalent to Rs 21 crore, by citing plans to build an IT and data centre on the land. </p><p>The firm now not only pays the original 7% duty but also an additional 7% to execute the cancellation deed.</p><p>It may be mentioned the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti government decided to scrap the deal after prima facie it appeared to be illegal.</p>.Land deal: Fresh FIR registered against Parth Pawar's business partner, suspended revenue official.<p>The deal relates to Survey No 88 in Mouje Mundhwa adjacent to the prime locality of Koregaon Park in Pune where around 40 acres of Mahar Watan land, denoting hereditary landholding to Mahar (Scheduled Caste) community, made up of 272 smaller plots, which was illegally was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, represented by Parth Pawar and Digvijay Patil, for Rs 300 crore, and the stamp duty on it was waived off.</p><p>The market value of the land has been pegged at Rs 1,800 crore. </p><p>Parth Pawar holds 99% stake in Amedia and his cousin Digvijay Patil 1%. The registration was carried out by Shital Tejwani, who holds the power of attorney for 272 individuals shown as landowners.</p>