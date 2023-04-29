Woman dead, two kids injured in fire in north Delhi

A 28-year-old woman died Saturday while her two kids suffered injuries in a fire that broke out at her home in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila area, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a police team responding to a call regarding the fire at an Old Chandrawal building found the body of the woman, identified as Arti, in a room.

Two minor children of the deceased – Reena (12) and Nikku (6) – were found injured and admitted in the LNJP hospital for treatment, he said.

Crime and FSL teams have inspected the scene and further proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated, police said. They said it is also being investigated whether the woman herself set the house on fire or if it was caused by some other reasons.

The woman’s husband, Mukesh Kumar, works as a sweeper in the MCD. He was sitting at a shop opposite the house when the incident happened, police said.