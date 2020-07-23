Woman injured in Pakistani firing in J&K's Kupwara

Woman injured in Pakistani firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 23 2020, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 14:37 ist

 A woman has been injured in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani side along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Thursday.

She was rushed to a hospital and her condition was stated to be stable, an Army official said.

"Pakistan army targeted civilian villages in forward areas along the LoC last night. It resulted in bullet injury to a woman of Hajitra village of Tangdhar sector (in Kupwara district)," he said.

The Army gave a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression, the official added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Kupwara
Line of Control
Ceasefire violation

What's Brewing

Scientists decode how coronavirus is mutating

Scientists decode how coronavirus is mutating

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

 