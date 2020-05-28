Woman jumps into reservoir with 3 children

PTI
PTI, Barmer,
  • May 28 2020, 07:44 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 07:53 ist
Representative image/istock

A woman allegedly committed suicide along with her three children by jumping into a reservoir in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Khara Mahechan village. All four drowned, Sindhari police station incharge Jetharam said.

The deceased have been identified as Pappu Devi (30) and her three children -- Kavita (6) Manish (4) and Suresh (2).

The officer said the woman''s eldest daughter survived as she was with maternal grandmother. No one was present at the time of the incident.

He said the relatives of the deceased had been informed. Post-mortem will be done on Thursday after they arrive.

The cause for incident has not been confirmed, but the woman apparently took the step due to some dispute with her husband.

Suicide
woman
children
Rajasthan

