Won't protest till June 15: Sakshi Malik after meeting Anurag Thakur

"The government has sought time till June 15 for the investigation to conclude. The protest is not over yet," said wrestler Sakshi Malik after meeting with Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
"We have been asked to suspend our protest till the police complete its investigation by June 15," she continued, adding, "We will not stage any protest till June 15."
Bajrang Punia confirmed that protests were suspended till June 15 while asserting that the protests were in no way over.
Home Minister Amit Shah had previously met the protesting wrestlers. The clamour for the removal of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges has been growing and attracting political attention.
The BJP's apparent inaction over the issue has reportedly put many within the party in Haryana - where most of the protesting wrestlers are from - at unease.
