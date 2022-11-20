'World waited too long': India on climate compensation

'World has waited far too long for this': India on climate compensation fund approved at COP27

Minister Bhupender Yadav said the world should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibilities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 20 2022, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 13:23 ist
Bhupender Yadav. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Sunday called as historic the UN climate summit in Egypt for securing an agreement on establishing a fund to address loss and damage due to climate change-induced disasters, saying "the world has waited far too long for this".

Making an intervention in the closing plenary of COP27, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also said the world should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibilities.

He welcomed the inclusion of "transition to sustainable lifestyles and sustainable patterns of consumption and production in our efforts to address climate change" in the cover decision of the deal struck in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Also Read | Indian climate experts welcome COP27 approved landmark 'loss & damage' fund

"You are presiding over a historic COP where agreement has been secured for loss and damage funding arrangements including setting up a loss and damage fund. The world has waited far too long for this. We congratulate you on your untiring efforts to evolve consensus," Yadav said addressing the Egyptian presidency.

Loss and damage refers to destruction caused by climate change-induced disasters.

"We note that we are establishing a four-year work program on climate action in agriculture and food security. Agriculture, the mainstay of livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers, will be hard hit from climate change. So, we should not burden them with mitigation responsibilities. Indeed, India has kept mitigation in agriculture out of its NDCs," he said.

Also Read | Countries adopt COP27 deal with 'loss and damage' fund

On the establishment of a work program on just transition, Yadav said for most developing countries, just transition cannot be equated with decarbonisation, but with low-carbon development.

"Developing countries need independence in their choice of energy mix, and in achieving the SDGs (sustainable development goals). Developed countries taking the lead in climate action are, therefore, a very important aspect of the global transition," he said.

Just transition means transition to a low-carbon development strategy over a time scale that ensures food and energy security, growth and employment, leaving no one behind in the process.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

environment news
India News
Egypt
UN
COP27
Bhupender Yadav

What's Brewing

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

'Dexter' to 'Drishyam': Can films inspire murders?

'Dexter' to 'Drishyam': Can films inspire murders?

Boxed in the man box

Boxed in the man box

Pop goes the comic!

Pop goes the comic!

Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

 