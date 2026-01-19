Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hindutva leader Harshita Thakur, 6 others booked for making provocative gesture against dargah in Belagavi

Harshita made repeated gestures of shooting shooting an arrow towards a dargah while standing atop a vehicle with her supporters seen clapping.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsPoliceBelagavi

Follow us on :

Follow Us