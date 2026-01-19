<p>Belagavi: The Belagavi Rural police have registered a case against seven people including Maharashtra-based Hindutva leader Harshita Thakur after she was seen making a gesture of pointing an arrow towards a dargah at Peeranawadi on the city outskirts.</p><p>The incident happened as the procession of Akhand Hindu Samavesha was proceeding towards Mache in Belagavi taluk on the Belagavi-Khanapur road on Sunday (January 18) evening.</p>.Dargah festival commences amid protests by Hindu outfits in Madurai.<p>When the procession was crossing Peeranwadi, Harshita made repeated gestures of shooting an arrow towards a dargah while standing atop a vehicle with her supporters seen clapping. </p><p>Video of the incident went gone viral as police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.</p>.<p>Abdulkhader Abdulrehman Mujawar, a resident of Ansari Galli, Peeranwadi filed complaint with the police.</p><p>The complainant stated that the provocative speeches during the rally and the arrow-pointing gesture had the potential to incite communal unrest.</p><p>Cases were filed against Harshita, Supreet Shimpi, Srikant Kamble, Shivaji Shahapurkar, Mallappa residents of Peeranwadi, Bittappa Tarihal and Gangaram Tarihal residents of Hunchanatti.</p>