World's longest cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Dibrugarh

World's longest cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Dibrugarh; completes 50-day river journey

On January 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the cruise from Varanasi

PTI
PTI, Dibrugarh (Assam),
  • Feb 28 2023, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 16:38 ist
MV Ganga Vilas. Credit: PTI Photo

The world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas on Tuesday reached Dibrugarh, concluding its 50-day river journey that began from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

On January 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the cruise from Varanasi.

During its journey, the cruise crossed 5 states namely Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam. It entered Assam on February 17 via Dhaka, Bangladesh. Ganga Vilas covered 3,200 kilometre across 27 river systems.

Read | World's longest river cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20 lakh per person

During the journey, the onboard tourists visited 50 tourist spots including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.

The tourists, including from Switzerland, of the cruise were welcomed by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal along with Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Rameshwar Teli, MoS Labour and Employment, Petroleum and Natural Gas.

According to an official statement, the luxury cruise has three decks, 18 suites onboard with a capacity of 36 tourists.

The maiden voyage had 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire journey, it added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

UP cop wears BJP scarf over uniform, probe ordered

UP cop wears BJP scarf over uniform, probe ordered

Prefect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Prefect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

 