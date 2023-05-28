Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others

Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others on charges of rioting, obstructing public servant

Sections 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC have also been invoked

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 22:30 ist
Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (C) with others are detained by the police while attempting to march to India's new Parliament. Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi Police on Sunday booked the organisers of the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar and their supporters on charges of rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty after some of them were detained while marching to the new Parliament building.

The police said 700 people were detained across Delhi, including 109 protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Read | Wrestlers' protest is changing the grammar of agitation

According to a senior police officer, the FIR has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sections 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC have also been invoked.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were among those detained.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Wrestlers
India News
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

 