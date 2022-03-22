Yogi Adityanath resigns from UP Legislative Council

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has submitted his resignation from the state Legislative Council, days after he was elected as an MLA from Gorakhpur Urban.

Adityanath, who led the BJP to a thumping victory in the state, will take oath as the chief minister for a second successive term at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on March 25.

Adityanath was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 2017 after he took oath as the chief minister following BJP's victory in the assembly polls.

A monk-turned politician, Yogi Adityanath registered a win in his first-ever assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, a Samajwadi Party candidate. This is the first time that Adityanath has been elected as an MLA.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious by winning 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. The Samajwadi Party secured 111 seats and the Rashtriya Lok Dal got eight while the Congress could win only two and the BSP got one seat.

This is the first time after 1985 that a ruling party has been successful in retaining power in the state.

