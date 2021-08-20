Poll preparations in UP: Yogi meets Shah, Nadda

Yogi meets Shah, Nadda, discusses poll preparations in UP

BJP's strategy to reach out to all sections of the society was also discussed at the meeting

IANS
IANS,
  • Aug 20 2021, 07:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 07:35 ist
mid speculation of a change of guard in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath had earlier visited the national capital for two days and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda and Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday and discussed BJP's poll preparedness in the northern state which is scheduled to go to the polls next year, sources said.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state unit general secretary Sunil Bansal were also present in the meeting held at Shah's official residence here.

The meeting lasted for over three hours.

Also Read | Previous govts didn't promote Kumbh, they'd rather wear 'topis', say 'mubarakbaad': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Sources said that BJP's poll preparedness for next year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh was the main agenda of the meeting.

"Shah, Nadda, Adityanath and others discussed BJP's poll preparations and the party's upcoming programmes till the elections," sources said.

The sources further said that the BJP's strategy to reach out to all sections of the society was also discussed at the meeting.

Read | Proposal to rechristen Aligarh as 'Harigarh'

"Plans to win every caste and community were part of the discussion as the party is working hard to gain support of everyone," sources said.

It is also learnt that public response to the ongoing 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' was also discussed.

Also Read | MSME: Yogi Adityanath government's weapon against Opposition criticism over Covid-19

With an eye on next year's Assembly polls, seven leaders from Uttar Pradesh were inducted into the Union cabinet last month. Of the newly-inducted ministers from Uttar Pradesh, barring Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal, all are from the BJP.

This was the third visit of Adityanath to Delhi since June. Amid speculation of a change of guard in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath had earlier visited the national capital for two days and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda and Shah.

Last month during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the UP CM was present in a meeting with MPs from the state with Nadda.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'

Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'

 