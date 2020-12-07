Not taken any decision to support 'Bharat Bandh': Bar Council of India

Bar Council of India Monday said that it has not taken any decision to support "Bharat Bandh” by farmers and fake news is being circulated on some social media platforms on the issue.

BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra told PTI that a meeting was held on Sunday and the bar body has requested the Centre to make necessary amendments in the new legislations relating to farmers.

"The adjudication into the grievances of the Farmers should be looked to by a Special Tribunal presided over by a serving Judicial officer (not below the rank of Additional District Judge).

“The farmers should be given liberty to engage the lawyers of their choice. There should be a time frame for decision by this forum. The Appeal against the order/decisions of such forums may be preferred before the High Courts." the apex body of lawyers said adding that it has not taken any decision to support "Bharat Bandh” on Tuesday.

Some fake news is being circulated on some social media in this regard, said the BCI maintaining that it has already informed all the State Bar Councils that there is no decision to support Bharat Bandh.

The representatives of thousands of agitating farmers, who are sitting on various borders of national capital since November 26, have said their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 would be observed with full force.

Meanwhile, supporting the farmers protest in the national capital, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) said it was "astonished" as to how the Centre without discussion with the farmers as well as the representatives of the Bar have gone ahead to enact the farmer bill.

In a statement issued jointly by the BCD and the Coordination Commitee of all district courts bar association in Delhi, called the bill "unreasonable", "arbitrary" and "unjust", "anti-farmer", "anti-public" and anti-advocates and allegedly aimed to provide benefit to the big trading companies.

According to the statement, the co-ordination committee has called for a protest on Tuesday against the Farmer Bill in all district courts complexes.

"The legal fraternity fully supports the demand of the farmers and urges upon the Govermment of India to consider the genuine demands of the farmer community. The legal fraternity is astonished as to how the Government without discussion with the farmers as well as the representatives of the Bar have gone ahead to enact the farmer bill.

“The legal fraternity after examining the bill have founded it unreasonable, arbitrary and unjust and thus the same is anti-farmer, anti-public and anti-advocates and is aimed to provide benefit to the big trading companies," the statement said.