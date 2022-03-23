India approves Novavax Covid vaccine for teens

Novavax says its Covid vaccine gets India authorisation for teens

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 23 2022, 02:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 02:50 ist
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a student in Surat. Credit: PTI Photo

Novavax Inc said on Tuesday the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the country.

