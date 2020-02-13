Now, get an Aadhaar card for your toddler

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has rolled out a pilot of its 'Baal Aadhaar,' an Aadhaar card for children.

Valid up to the age of five, the blue-coloured Aadhaar card would have to be reactivated once the child is above five.

Blue colured ‘Baal Aadhaar’ can only be used up to the age of 5, after which it becomes invalid. A mandatory biometric update is required to reactivate the child's Aadhaar. To book appointment, visit: https://t.co/QFcNEqehlP pic.twitter.com/opiQtBeSWP — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 12, 2020

Thereafter, a compulsory biometric update would be required to reactivate the card.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the UIDAI on behalf of the Government of India which serves as a proof of identity and address, anywhere in India.