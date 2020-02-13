Now, get an Aadhaar card for your toddler

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has rolled out a pilot of its 'Baal Aadhaar,' an Aadhaar card for children.
Valid up to the age of five, the blue-coloured Aadhaar card would have to be reactivated once the child is above five.
#AadhaarForMyChild
Blue colured ‘Baal Aadhaar’ can only be used up to the age of 5, after which it becomes invalid. A mandatory biometric update is required to reactivate the child's Aadhaar. To book appointment, visit: https://t.co/QFcNEqehlP pic.twitter.com/opiQtBeSWP
— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 12, 2020
Thereafter, a compulsory biometric update would be required to reactivate the card.
Aadhaar is a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the UIDAI on behalf of the Government of India which serves as a proof of identity and address, anywhere in India.
