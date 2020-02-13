Now, get a Baal Aadhaar card for your toddler

Now, get an Aadhaar card for your toddler

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 13 2020, 12:17pm ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2020, 12:19pm ist
Valid up to the age of five, the blue-coloured Aadhaar card would have to be reactivated once the child is above five.  Credit: Twitter (UIDAI)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has rolled out a pilot of its 'Baal Aadhaar,' an Aadhaar card for children. 

Valid up to the age of five, the blue-coloured Aadhaar card would have to be reactivated once the child is above five. 

Thereafter, a compulsory biometric update would be required to reactivate the card.  

Aadhaar is a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the UIDAI on behalf of the Government of India which serves as a proof of identity and address, anywhere in India.

 

 

