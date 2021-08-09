Now, give a missed call for a new LPG connection - Here's how

Need a new cooking gas (LPG) connection from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) - the nation's largest fuel retailer? Just give a missed call to 8454955555.

Also, existing customers can book LPG refill by giving a missed call from a registered phone number.

IOC Chairman S M Vaidya on Monday launched missed call facility for availing new LPG connection anywhere in the country, the company said in a statement.

He also inaugurated the facility to avail double bottle connection (DBC) at the customer's doorstep.

Under this initiative, delivery personnel will offer existing single bottle connections (SBC) customers the option to convert to a DBC.

Interested customers can choose a 5 kg cylinder as backup instead of the regular 14.2 kg cylinder.

"IOC has extended its missed call facility to avail new LPG connection to all domestic customers. Prospective customers across the country can give a missed call to 8454955555 to avail a new connection," it said.

Presently, IOC is the only oil marketing company to offer this facility.

Launching the initiative for customers across the country, Vaidya said, "For a company with one of the most extensive customer interfaces, our constant endeavour is to make today's experience better than yesterday's. We have consistently been offering novel facilities for Indane customers by leveraging cutting-edge technology."

The missed call facility for refill booking across the country and new connections in select markets was previously launched in January 2021.

The hassle-free missed call facility will save a lot of time for customers, making it convenient and cost-free to register for a new connection.

"This will benefit consumers, especially the elderly and those from rural areas," he said.

IOC uses technology to provide ease of booking and payment for LPG refills.

"Customers can book and pay for their LPG refill through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), IndianOil One App, or through portal – https://cx.indianoil.in

"The customers can also book and pay for the refill through WhatsApp (7588888824), SMS/IVRS (7718955555), or even through Alexa on Amazon and PayTM channels," the statement said.