Nripendra Misra to leave Modi's PMO

The Prime Minister's Principal Secretary to Nripendra Misra has announced quitting Narendra Modi's team while former Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha has been appointed him as an Officer on Special Duty in the Prime Minister's Office.

Misra, a 1967-batch retired IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, conveyed his intention to Modi to be relieved of his assignment but Modi has requested him to continue in office for two weeks. Further, the Prime Minister has also appointed Sinha, a 1977-batch retired IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO.

Sinha's new assignment came on his last day as Cabinet Secretary. Sinha is succeeded by Rajiv Gauba, who was former Home Secretary.

Retired as Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in 2009, Modi hand-picked Misra to helm the Prime Minister's Office. As the then law did not allow a former TRAI chairman to take up a government position after retirement, the Modi government had issued an ordinance, it's first, to change the TRAI Act. Later, Parliament passed a bill to replace the ordinance.

Modi tweeted his wishes to Misra saying will be embarking on a new phase of his life. "After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India’s growth trajectory, Nripendra Misra-Ji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he said.

Shri Nripendra Misra is among the most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration. When I was new to Delhi in 2014, he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2019

In a statement, Misra said, "it has been a privilege to serve the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Ji. I am deeply grateful to him for this opportunity and the complete confidence he has placed in me."

"I have enjoyed working committing my every hour and thought for more than five years, towards this satisfying journey. It is now time for me to move on, even as I remain devoted to public causes and national interests. I thank all colleagues, within and outside the government, friends and my family for this support. I wish Narendra Modi-Ji, our Prime Minister, success as he leads our country into a bright future," he said.

Misra along with Additional Principal Secretary P K Mishra was reappointed in May 2019 with cabinet minister rank when Modi returned to power.