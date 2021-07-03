Number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 35 crore: Health ministry

'India has administered over 35 crore vaccine doses'

The ministry said 28,33,691 first vaccine doses and 3,29,889 second doses were given in the 18-44 years category on Saturday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 03 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 22:12 ist
A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 35 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

As the new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, more than 57.36 lakh vaccine doses were given in the country on Saturday, as per a provisional report up to 7 pm.

The ministry said 28,33,691 first vaccine doses and 3,29,889 second doses were given in the 18-44 years category on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 99,434,862 people in this age group across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 27,12,794 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the report showed.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the age group of 18-44.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have inoculated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years category with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

