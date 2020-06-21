Off the record: June 22

Explain inaction

It seems that the Gujarat government, instead of taking a decision on its own with regard to cancellation of this year’s Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, left it to the High Court to decide. The court finally cancelled the event following an urgent hearing on Saturday evening. The court did not dispose of the matter and sought an explanation from the home department, Ahmedabad police commissioner and municipal commissioner that why did they not take the decision earlier. The Rath Yatra was to be held on June 23. The “astonished” court asked the government to explain its inaction “as to why no decision was taken and communicated to the organizer well within time, rather than keeping the matter pending till the last date when the Rath Yatra is to be carried.”

Satish Jha, Ahmedabad

Checkmate

Congress high command sprang a surprise by announcing four-time Rajya Sabha member B K Hariprasad as the party candidate for Karnataka Legislative Council elections scheduled on June 29. Insiders of the party say newly appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar backed Hariprasad. Shivakumar, who always sees Siddaramaiah as a competitor is of the opinion that Hariprasad, a backward class leader, can check the former Chief Minister. Now, there is talk in political circles that Hariprasad may be made as Opposition Leader in Legislative Council to balance Siddaramaiah, who is Opposition Leader in Assembly.

Ajith Athrady, New Delhi

Mullapally MIA?

Kerala PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran recently alleged that Health Minister K K Shailaja was trying to take credit over the fight against NIPAH outbreak of 2018 and the present fight against Covid-19 by just being a guest actor while health workers did the actual fight. Subsequently, many accused Ramachandran of not even being a guest actor during the time of NIPAH in North Kerala in 2018 even as he was the then MP of the area. Immediately Mullappally posted a series of paper clippings of him attending meetings along with the health minister during NIPAH outbreak in 2018.

Arjun Raghunath,

Thiruvananthapuram

Greater good

Tamil Nadu’s Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan tested positive for Coronavirus last week. But there is no record to prove that he is infected with Covid-19 because none was created. Though officials and the private hospital where he is under treatment were proactive in the beginning to confirm his positive status to the media off record, later they went silent. The order seemed to have come from the top that the minister’s health status should be kept a secret as it would spoil the image of the government and invite criticism. No wonder, that the minister himself told journalists who called him that he was not Covid-19 positive and was doing well.

E T B Sivapriyan, Chennai

Moscow bound

Amidst the high tension face-off between India and China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to fly to Moscow to participate in a great military parade at the Red Square on June 24, to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet People in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. The British Indian Armed Forces during World War-II were one of the largest Allied Forces contingents which took part in the North and East African Campaign, Western Desert Campaign and the European Theatre against the Axis powers. Nearly 87 thousands Indian servicemen were killed in the war. The recognition for the valour of the Indian soldiers came not only from a 1944 decree from the Soviet but also from awarding of the prestigious Orders of the Red Star to Subedar Narayan Rao Nikkam and Havildar Gajendra Singh Chand of Royal Indian Army Service Corps. The Defence Minister’s visit will rekindle such memories that may go a long way to further consolidate the India-Russia relations. India has also sent a marching contingent from the Sikh Light Infantry regiment that took part in the WW-II whereas three lady officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force will be the flag bearers.

Kalyan Ray, New Delhi