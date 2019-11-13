Office of CJI is public authority under RTI, says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday holds that the office of Chief Justice of India comes within the ambit of the Right to Information Act.

A five-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the judicial independence and transparency go hand-in-hand but at the same time there has to be balance between the right to privacy and the right to information.

Three judgements were pronounced on the issue – one by CJI along with Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, one each by Justice N V Ramana and Justice D Y Chandrachud.

The bench by a unanimous view upheld the Delhi High Court's 2010 judgements on appeals filed by the Supreme Court Secretary General and its Central Public Information Officer.

The court had on April 4 reserved its verdict on the appeals filed in 2010 by the Supreme Court Secretary General and its Central Public Information Officer against the high court and the Central Information Commission's orders.

The bench had then observed nobody wants a "system of opaqueness", but the judiciary cannot be destroyed in the name of transparency.

Attorney General K K Venugopal had contended disclosing deliberations of Collegium in appointing or overlooking senior judges would open "pandora's box" and this would adversely affect the independence of judiciary.

In a landmark verdict on January 10, 2010, the Delhi High Court's three-judge bench had upheld the order passed by a single judge bench Justice S Ravindra Bhat, now a Supreme Court judge, declaring that the office of CJI comes within the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) law, saying judicial independence was not a judge's privilege, but a responsibility cast upon him.

The judgement was then seen as a personal setback to the then CJI, K G Balakrishnan, who has been opposed to disclosure of information relating to judges under the RTI Act.

The move to bring the office of the CJI under the transparency law was initiated by noted RTI activist S C Agrawal.

One case pertained to the high court orders arising out of the CIC's direction to reveal Collegium's deliberations and communications with the government on the issue of appointments of former CJIs H L Dattu and R M Lodha and Justice A K Ganguly in the top court in supercession of Justices A P Shah, A K Patnaik and V K Gupta.

The second case pertained to CIC's direction on disclosure of personal assets by apex court judges and the third one was related to direction to the CPIO of the apex court to disclose the information under RTI about alleged action of a Union Minister who attempted to influence a Madras HC judge