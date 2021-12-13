Coronavirus News Live: Gujarat admits to around 6,000 more Covid-19 deaths than official tally
updated: Dec 14 2021, 07:47 ist
India reported 7,774 new Covid-19 cases, 306 deaths on Sunday, according to Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, India has reported 37 cases of the Omicron strain so far.
07:46
All schoolkids back from Hyderabad trip test negative
All the 130 students and staff members from a private school who went on a trip to Hyderabad recently have tested negative for Covid-19, officials said. Read more
07:45
‘No spread of Omicron seen despite testing over one lakh a day’
Amidst the Omicron scare in the country, the chairman of the Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee,Dr M K SudarshantellsDH’sP Surakshathat the state is prepared in terms of hospital facilities in case of a third wave of the pandemic. Read more
07:39
Gujarat admits to around 6,000 more Covid-19 deaths than official tally
India's western state of Gujarat has acknowledged more Covid-19 deaths than its official tally, according to a court document filed on Monday, lending weight to fears that the country's actual toll was much higher than reported. Read more
07:02
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19
SouthAfrican President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and was receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said in a statement.
Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day but was in good spirits and being monitored by doctors, it said.
07:01
Israel to impose travel ban for Britain and Denmark, health officials say
Israelannounced on Sunday it was adding Britain and Denmark to its "red" list of countries that Israelis are forbidden to visit, citing concern over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The travel restrictions for Britain and Denmark will go into effect on Wednesday, Sharon Alroy-Preis,Israel's director of public health, told a news conference.
07:01
Chandigarh reports 1st Omicron case, man with travel history tests positive
Chandigarhhasreportedits firstcaseof theOmicronvariant of coronavirus as a 20-year-old fully vaccinatedman, who had come from Italy to meet his relatives here,testedpositivefor the infection, Health department officials said Sunday.
Later, in a statement issued Sunday evening they said that he “has nowtestedas Covid negative today”, but his five family contacts havetestedpositivefor the virus, but it’s not clear if they are also infected with theOmicronvariant.
They said themanis currently in institutional quarantine.
