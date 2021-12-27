Coronavirus News Live: Health experts say jabs for 15-18 year-olds in India could be political move

PM Narendra Modi's decision to open vaccinations for 15 to- 18-year-olds might be a political move keeping in mind the 2024 general elections, health experts have suggested. Meanwhile, England's Covid woes keep getting worse as four members of the Ashes bubble tested positive for the virus on Monday. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
EC to discuss Covid situation with top health officials
The Election Commission will convene a meeting with senior officials of the Union Health Ministry on Monday to discuss the current Covid situation in the five poll-bound states, sources said.
Read more
England camp rocked by four Covid cases at Melbourne Ashes Test
England was rocked by a majorCovidscare ahead of day two of the third Ashes Test Monday with four members of the team camp -- two support staff and two family members -- testing positive for coronavirus.
The team and management were forced to undergo urgent rapid antigen tests just as they were about to leave their hotel for the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
They were given the all-clear barely 45 minutes before play was due to begin, with the start pushed back half an hour until 11am (0530 IST) to give them a chance to warm-up.
US monitoring Covid-hit holiday cruise ships
US authorities on Sunday were monitoring dozens of cruise ships hit byCovid-19 cases, with several reportedly denied port in the Caribbean.
Over 60 vessels were under observation after "reported cases ofCovid-19 have met the threshold for CDC investigation," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Starting vaccination for 15-18 age group may have been done keeping 2024 polls in mind, say experts
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Covid-19 shots for the adolescents aged 15-18 years, senior doctors and public health officials on Sunday wondered if the decision was taken due to “political considerations” as there were barely any scientific evidence favouring jabs for such an age group.
Read More
Good Morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus news updates!