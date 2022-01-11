Coronavirus News Live: US reports 1.1 million Covid cases in a day, shattering global record

Over nine lakh beneficiaries received their third dose of the Covid vaccine on the first day of the drive to administer the 'Precaution Dose' to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals. Meanwhile, the United States reported at least 1.1 million Covid cases in a day, shattering the global record. Stay tuned for latest updates on the coronavirus from India and around the world,
With 1.68 lakh new Covid-19 cases, daily infections see dip
India on Tuesday reported a slight dip in daily Covid-19 cases with 1,68,063 fresh coronavirus infections and 277 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.
China orders suspension of some US flights after Covid-19 cases
China has ordered the cancellation of more than two dozen scheduled flights from the United States in recent weeks after numerous passengers tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in China.
China's aviation regulator has mandated the cancellations of eight total scheduled US passenger airline flights for Shanghai under its Covid-19 pandemic rules: four by United Airlines and two each from Delta Air Lines and American Airlines.
Delta said it canceled Detroit to Shanghai flights last Friday and Jan. 14 due to the Chinese rule requiring "all affected carriers", whose passengers test positive for Covid-19, "to cancel inbound service on certain China flights."
BBMP issuing 'outdated' home-isolation kits to patients
It has been over six months since Ivermectin and Doxycycline were dropped from India’s Covid-19 treatment protocol, but this has not stopped municipal authorities from dispensing these drugs to symptomatic people in home isolation.
Contacts of Covid patients don't need to get tested unless they are in 'at risk' category: ICMR
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday asked the contacts of Covid-19 positive patients not to test themselves unless they belong to the “at risk” category due to their age or comorbidities.
Over 9 lakhs 'precaution' doses of Covid vaccine administered on first day
Over nine lakh beneficiaries received their third dose of the Covid vaccine on the first day of the drive to administer the 'Precaution Dose' to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals commenced on Monday across the country.
Uganda Reopens Schools After World’s Longest Covid Shutdown
US reports at least 1.1 million Covid cases in a day, shattering global record
he United States reported at least 1.13 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total of any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing.
The previous record was 1.03 million cases on Jan. 3. A large number of cases are reported each Monday due to many states not reporting over the weekend. The seven-day average for new cases has tripled in two weeks to over 700,000 new infections a day.
Not all states have yet reported on Monday and the final figure is likely to be even higher.
Mexican president announces he has Covid-19 for 2nd time