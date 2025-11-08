<p>Mysuru<strong>: </strong>Neither the age for a 42 year old homemaker Latha nor the financial background for rapido taxi driver and son of daily wage workers Sanjay were a deterrents to excel in degrees in Performing Arts. They bagged gold medals at the tenth annual Convocation of Karnataka State Gangubhai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University in Mysuru on Saturday.</p><p>V Latha</p><p><br>V Latha, who had done Masters in business management, who had learnt junior and senior Karnataka Music Vocal started studying Master of performing arts Karnataka Music Vocal at the age of 40. She not just passed it with first rank, but she even bagged five gold medals on Saturday. A resident of Koramangala in Bengaluru, wife of architect Kiran Kumar and mother of 11 year old Vishuddha and 16 year old Mahathi, Latha travelled all the way from Bengaluru most of the times and excelled by balancing her responsibilities. A native of Salem, she moved to Karnataka in 2007 after wedding, she learnt Kannada. Now with the support of her family, she has passed MFA and plans to do PHD and give stage performances too. She is even taking online music classes. "Age or nothing can be a limitation for studies, if one makes up their mind and if there is family support," he said. </p>.VP Radhakrishnan to visit Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan on November 9.<p>M Sanjay</p><p>M Sanjay, a part time rapido taxi driver and son of daily wage workers Madesha and Precilla from Prakashpalya of Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district not just bagged first rank in Bachelor of Performing Arts-Hindustani Music vocal. He even bagged two gold medals. Although music was his passion, he had learnt music when he took admission to BPA. A student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chamarajanagar, he was inspired by his teacher Rahul Lashkari. Although he scored good marks in Second PU Science and got selected for mechanical engineering he gave it up and chose to pursue his passion for music and joined BPA. He stayed in Social Welfare department hostel, practiced music from 5am to 7am in the morning and drove Rapido taxi from 4pm to 8pm. He has joined MPA. <br>He said, "One should choose to nourish one's passion, to be happy and peaceful. Family support matters." </p>.<p>P Puneetha</p><p>Inspired by relatives who had excelled in the field of music including B Devendrappa, who served as Asthana Vidwan at Mysore Palace during the period of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, P Puneetha who did BPA in Karnataka Music Vocal and drama, bagged first rank. She even bagged five gold medals. A resident of Vokalipuram in Bengaluru and daughter of H K Parashurama, Assistant section officer at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangatan, Bengaluru and M R Bharathi, a retired bank manager, Puneetha has now taken MPA in the same subject. "Students should attend concerts. If one has interest and passion, they can pursue studies in Performing Arts and even this has wide opportunities these days," Puneetha said. </p>