Home maker, rapido taxi driver bag gold medals in Music Varsity Convocation in Mysuru

They bagged gold medals at the tenth annual Convocation of Karnataka State Gangubhai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University in Mysuru on Saturday.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 15:33 IST
M Sanjay with his family.

Credit: DH Photo

P Puneetha with her father.

Credit: DH Photo

Published 08 November 2025, 15:33 IST
