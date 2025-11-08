Videos reveal VIP treatment for hardened criminals inside Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Jail

<p>Bengaluru: A bunch of video footage purportedly showing notorious inmates, including a suspect of terror outfits using Android and enjoying the luxury of having an LED TV inside the barracks of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison went viral on Saturday. </p><p>This latest video doing the rounds on social media is sparking widespread outrage and raising serious questions about security lapses within the high-security facility.</p><p>However, officials from the Prison Department, refused to reveal any authenticity of the video and didn't confirm about the facility given to the inmates.</p><p>While prison authorities denied basic facilities to Kannada actor Darshan, many high-profile inmates appear to be enjoying luxury life behind bars without any restrictions.</p><p>In first video, notorious serial rapist, Umesh Reddy is seen having access to use two smart phones and watch television. He was seen enjoying an item song in table top LED television while talking over a phone call. </p><p>Reddy, who terrorised women across Karnataka between 1996 and 2002, was convicted of multiple cases of rape and murder. </p>.Jail warden at Central Prison Parappana Agrahara held for supplying drugs to undertrial prisoners, convicts.<p>In another video, Tarun Raju, an accused in a gold smuggling, along with actress Ranya Rao, was seen using a mobile phone and cooking his own food within the prison premises. </p><p>Reports suggest he enjoys privileges similar to those of VIP inmates, again pointing to possible administrative negligence.</p><p>Similarly, another video purportedly showing Juhad Hameed Shakeel, an accused in an ISIS-related case, has surfaced online. </p><p>Shakeel, who was arrested for recruiting youths into the ISIS outfit, enjoying access to gadgets and other comforts inside the jail — a sharp contrast to the strict restrictions expected for high-risk inmates and allowed to use gadgets under any restrictions.</p><p>Even the residents living around Parappana Agrahara Central Prison complain of poor mobile network due to high-tech signal jammers installed inside the facility. </p><p>But videos have once again surfaced showing inmates using mobile phones uninterrupted networks and watching HD quality videos inside their cells.</p><p><em>DH</em> tried to reach senior police officers for a comment but in vain. </p>