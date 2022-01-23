Coronavirus News Highlights: Covid forces hosts India out of Women's Asian Cup
Coronavirus News Highlights: Covid forces hosts India out of Women's Asian Cup
updated: Jan 23 2022, 23:04 ist
India reported over 300,000 new Covid-19 infections for the fourth straight day even though the caseload over the last 24 hours was slightly lower than a day before, data released by the government on Sunday showed.
23:01
Jharkhand reported 1, 269 new COVID cases, 3,423 recoveries, and 8 deaths in the last 24 hrs
Gujarat on Sunday reported 16,617 newCovid-19 cases, the lowest in the last five days, which raised the tally of infections to 10,62,555, the state health department said.
21:47
India’s R value shrinks despite Omicron’s spread into community
India’s Covid-19 reproduction rate (R) has dropped considerably in the last three weeks after an upward movement in the first week of January, signaling a shrinking third wave, according to two scientific studies even as a government agency flags the virus’s community spread a fortnight ago.
Nagaland reports 107 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally at 33,585
Nagaland on Sunday reported 107 newCovid-19 cases, 14 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 33,585 , a health official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 705 for the second consecutive day, he said. Nagaland now has 685 activeCovid-19 cases, while 30,862 people have recuperated from the disease, including 54 in the last 24 hours.
20:39
Covid forces hosts India out of Women's Asian Cup
India were forced to withdraw from the Women's Asian Cup currently under way in Mumbai after aCovidoutbreak left the side unable to field a full side on Sunday.
The hosts were due to take the field against Taiwan for the second of their three group games, but positive tests left them unable to name the required 13 players.
20:38
India-Chinese Taipei Asian Cup match called off after 12 home team players test Covid positive
India's AFC Women's Asian Cup group A match against Chinese Taipei was on Sunday called off minutes before kickoff after as many as 12 players from the home team tested positive forCovid-19 and two were laid low by injuries.
20:25
West Bengal records 6,980 new Covid-19 cases, active cases stand at 1,10,183
Severity of Covid-19 during third wave is low: TN govt official
The severity of theCovid-19 outbreak during the third wave is low as compared to the second wave and the death rate has remained at an average of one individual succumbing to 1,000 cases, a senior Tamil Nadu government official said on Sunday. Unvaccinated individuals and those eligible to receive the 'precautionary booster dose' also pose a risk to contracting the contagion and this has emerged as a larger point of view of the medical experts who met here, Health Department Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan said .
20:04
Jammu and Kashmir reports 6,253 new cases - 1,754 in Jammu and 4,499 in Kashmir and 7 deaths today. The total number of active cases in the UT is 42,866 pic.twitter.com/tyLHCib5Vt
Covid-19: Complete thought given to school reopening decision, says Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the decision to reopen schools for primary classes to XII from Monday was taken after complete thought was given to the issue. Schools were shut last month after a spike inCovid-19 cases across the state.
17:39
The Omicron variant of #COVID19 will hang around for a while but then it will die down. Delta variant is on its way out, its unlikely that Delta will survive in the all run:Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, who is advising Covid task force at IMA Kochi, Kerala pic.twitter.com/ZKfqZpdHKl
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19
The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.
All you need to know about Covid-affected Republic Day 2022 celebration
India is set to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day, second after the Covid-19 pandemic, that has killed over 55 lakh people globally, set in. Even so, events planned on Rajpath are expected to be as grand as every year albeit with a change of plans.
Correction| Omicron has gone into a stage where it's more into community spread than only by travelers from abroad, given the rise in COVID cases...but it's unlike Delta. People recover early in the case of Omicron: Dr. Vivek Nangia, Principal Director, Pulmonology, Max Hospital* pic.twitter.com/xkIIJmmCza
India's R-value further reduces, Covid-19 peak likely in next 14 days: IIT analysis
India's R-value which indicates the rate of spread of coronavirus has further reduced to 1.57 in the week from January 14-21 and the national peak of the third wave of the infection is expected to come in the next fortnight, according to a preliminary analysis by IIT Madras.
14:35
Omicron has gone into a stage where it's more into community spread than only by travelers from abroad, given the rise in Covid cases... but it's unlike Delta. People recover early in case of Omicron: Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, who is advising Covid task force at IMA Kochi, Kerala
(ANI)
14:34
Covax opens new front in pandemic arms race
Covax aims to break the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022 by ensuring a steady supply of vaccines at last for the world's poorest countries -- and swiftly getting them into arms.
162 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country: Ministry of Health
(ANI)
12:37
A civil authority worker sprays disinfectant on a wall ahead of the reopening of schools closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on January 23, 2022.
(AFP Photo)
12:37
Omicron in community transmission stage in India, dominant in multiple metros: INSACOG
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is in the community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially, the INSACOG has said in its latest bulletin.
It also said BA.2 lineage, an infectious sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in a substantial fraction in the country.
12:37
Director Selvaraghavan tests positive for Covid
12:36
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding amid new Covid-19 curbs
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her wedding over new restrictions to slow the community spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, she told reporters on Sunday.
Beijing tests 2 million for Covid as Winter Olympics loom
Beijing city officials on Sunday said all two million residents of a neighbourhood where they identified a small cluster of Covid-19 infections will be tested, less than two weeks ahead of the start of the Winter Olympics.
Australia coach Arnold positive for Covid, to miss Vietnam game: Reports
Australia coach Graham Arnold is set to miss their crucial World Cup qualifier against Vietnam on Thursday after returning a positive test for Covid-19, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.
Arnold has gone into isolation ahead of the game in Melbourne and will be replaced on the sidelines by his assistant, Rene Meulensteen, the report added.
11:03
Sub-variants of Omicron can be detected by RT-PCR test: Expert
09:59
India's active Covid-19 caseload crosses 21.87 lakh
09:58
India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.92 crore (1,61,92,84,270) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
(ANI)
09:24
India reports 3.33 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 525 deaths
India added 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,92,37,264, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.
Pfizer CEO sees annual Covid vaccine rather than frequent boosters
Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Saturday that an annual Covid-19 vaccine would be preferable to more frequent booster shots in fighting thecoronaviruspandemic.
Pfizer/BioNtech's Covid-19 vaccine has shown to be effective against severe disease and death caused by the heavily-mutated Omicron variant but less effective in preventing transmission. (Reuters)
06:39
Indonesia reports 1st two deaths from Omicron variant
Indonesia's Health Ministry confirmed the first two deaths from the Omicroncoronavirusvariant amid a spike in cases triggered by the more infectious virus.
The Ministry's spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi on Saturday said one case was locally infected in Banten province and the other was an international traveler who passed away in the capital Jakarta, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Both patients have comorbidities," Tarmizi added. (IANS)
Gujarat logs 16,617 Covid-19 cases; 19 deaths
Gujarat on Sunday reported 16,617 newCovid-19 cases, the lowest in the last five days, which raised the tally of infections to 10,62,555, the state health department said.
Tripura logs 557 new Covid-19 cases, four fresh fatalities
Tripura'sCovid-19 caseload rose to 97,933 on Sunday as 557 more people tested positive for the infection, 397 less than the previous day, an official said.
Four fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 865, he said.
Tripura now has 8,143 active cases, while 88,857 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 606 in the last 24 hours, and 68 patients have migrated to other states to date.
Karnataka reports 50,210 new Covid-19 cases, 22, 842 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours
Sikkim reports 216 fresh cases of Covid-19, active caseload rises to 36,981
The state also recorded one fatality, taking the total tally to 422.
Omicron now in 171 countries, will soon replace Delta globally: WHO
In its latest technical brief, the global health body said that Omicron is soon set to replace Delta globally as a result of its immunity evading potential.
Meghalaya reports 318 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 new death
Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 318 newCovid-19 cases, 88 less than the previous day's count, pushing the tally to 88,459, a senior health department official said.
Health Services Director Dr Aman War said that one newCovid-19 fatality pushed the death toll to 1,497.
Delhi reports 9,197 fresh Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths in the last 24 hours
Why antibodies become ineffective against Omicron
The presence of a large number of mutations, and more than 30 on its spike protein makes antibodies ineffective against the Omicron variant of Covid-19, shows a study.
Scientists find why pigs catch Covid but don't get sick
US scientists have found the cellular response that protects pigs from Covid-19, which according to them could lead to new treatments in humans.
